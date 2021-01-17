Philippine president meets with Chinese FM on enhancing bilateral cooperation

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (R) meets with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Manila, the Philippines, Jan. 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

MANILA, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte met here Saturday with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on enhancing bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, Wang Yi said China highly appreciates the political resolve and strategic visions that the Philippine president has shown in shepherding the turnaround and continuous development of the relations between China and the Philippines.

Promising that China will do its utmost to help the Philippines fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Wang said solidarity is the most powerful weapon against the epidemic, and that the friendship between the two peoples has been strengthened through supporting and helping each other in the joint fight against COVID-19.

China understands that vaccines are badly needed in the Philippines and has decided to donate a batch of doses to the Philippines, he said.

At the same time, China will give guidance to Chinese companies to carry out vaccine purchasing cooperation with the Philippine side as soon as possible, Wang added.

The Philippines is China's good friend and good brother. China is ready to do its best to help the Philippines fight the pandemic, Wang said.

Wang also said that China strongly supports the Philippines' efforts to achieve economic recovery as soon as possible, adding that China will contribute to its "Build, Build, Build" infrastructure program by actively promoting the cooperation on big projects.

China is willing to strengthen the cooperation between the two sides in the post-COVID-19 era, Wang said.

Wang also assured Duterte that China firmly supports the Philippines in safeguarding its sovereignty and national dignity. China is willing to cooperate with the Philippines to firmly defend their respective legitimate rights and interests, protect the common interests of the developing countries and to safeguard international fairness and justice.

Under the strategic guidance of the heads of state of the two countries, the relations between China and the Philippines will surely move forward steadily and healthily, Wang noted.

For his part, Duterte said the sustained and close high-level exchanges between the Philippines and China provide strategic guidance for developing bilateral ties steadily.

The Philippine side will firmly implement the important consensus reached by the two countries on enhancing the comprehensive strategic cooperation between the two sides, he added.

Duterte also expressed sincere gratitude to China for the great assistance in helping the Philippines combat the COVID-19 pandemic, especially the timely donation of COVID-19 vaccines.

Duterte said he is looking forward to strengthening the two countries' cooperation on COVID-19 vaccines.

China plays an important role in promoting regional economic recovery, he said, adding that the Philippines is grateful for China's significant contribution to its infrastructure construction, and is ready to work with China to achieve an early economic recovery so as to benefit the Philippine people.

Believing that China will act as it says, Duterte said the Philippines is determined to maintain the friendly relations between the two countries.

He said he has full confidence in China as well as in the development of bilateral ties.