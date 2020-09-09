India's daily COVID-19 cases among highest worldwide, Philippines logs 3,281 new infections

HONG KONG, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- India reported 75,809 daily COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with the highest single-day number worldwide as the Philippines logged 3,281 new infections.

India's COVID-19 tally continues to rise sharply during the past 24 hours as the total figure reached 4,280,422, showed the latest data released by the federal health ministry.

According to the data, as many as 1,133 deaths took place since Monday, taking the total to 72,775 so far. The recovery rate of India's patients increased to 77.65 percent on Tuesday, the country's health ministry said.

The number of confirmed cases in the Philippines surged to 241,987 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 3,281 new daily cases.

Bangladesh reported 1,892 new cases and 36 new deaths, making the tally at 329,251 and death toll at 4,552, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said. The official data showed that 14,973 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

Cases in Indonesia rose by 3,046 within one day to 200,035, with the death toll adding by 100 to 8,230, the Health Ministry said.

Brunei reported no new infections, with the national tally of cases standing at 145.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called for the government of Victoria state to fast-track its plan to ease coronavirus restrictions. Morrison told reporters on Monday that he wants Victoria to reopen more quickly than setout in a roadmap released by Premier Daniel Andrews on Sunday.

South Korea reported 136 more cases compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 21,432. The daily caseload stayed below 200 for six straight days, but it continued to grow in triple digits since Aug. 14.

New Zealand confirmed six new cases of COVID-19, including two imported cases detected in managed isolation facilities and four community cases.

Myanmar reported 92 more new cases, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports. The newly confirmed cases brought the number of infections in the country to 1,610 in total.