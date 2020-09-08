Philippines to advance cooperation projects with China: finance chief

MANILA, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Philippine Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez has expressed willingness to push forward the government-to-government cooperation projects with China in order to ensure the timely completion of flagship projects under the "Build, Build, Build" program.

At a video conference on Monday, Dominguez discussed with China's Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian on how to hurdle the challenges and move forward with the "pragmatic cooperation" between Manila and Beijing.

Dominguez assured Huang that Philippines would collaborate closely with China in pushing forward the projects in the pipeline to ensure the timely completion of flagship projects under the "Build, Build, Build" program that is beneficial to the Filipinos.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Huang lauded the efforts both teams had made to overcome the difficulties posed by the pandemic and work closely to promote the government-to-government cooperation projects.

He said the government-to-government cooperation projects between China and the Philippines have been implemented smoothly so far, adding that major projects have resumed operation at over 80 percent capacity.

"The in-depth synergies of China's Belt and Road Initiative and the Build, Build, Build program have achieved fruitful results, contributing to the recovery of the Philippine economy and bringing more and more benefits to the peoples of the two countries," he added.

According to Huang, both sides are working closely to establish a "fast lane" for the movement of the key personnel involved in the projects to help the projects resume full capacity.

He expressed confidence in the Philippines' ability to build "an increasingly healthy and stable business environment that would exert a positive influence on the bilateral economic and trade cooperation in wide areas of mutual interest."

Huang voiced hope that more and more projects would be launched and implemented in the Philippines soon "so that the people would enjoy more tangible benefits created by the China-Philippines cooperation."