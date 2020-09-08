Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Sep 8, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Philippines to advance cooperation projects with China: finance chief

(Xinhua)    16:53, September 08, 2020

MANILA, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Philippine Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez has expressed willingness to push forward the government-to-government cooperation projects with China in order to ensure the timely completion of flagship projects under the "Build, Build, Build" program.

At a video conference on Monday, Dominguez discussed with China's Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian on how to hurdle the challenges and move forward with the "pragmatic cooperation" between Manila and Beijing.

Dominguez assured Huang that Philippines would collaborate closely with China in pushing forward the projects in the pipeline to ensure the timely completion of flagship projects under the "Build, Build, Build" program that is beneficial to the Filipinos.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Huang lauded the efforts both teams had made to overcome the difficulties posed by the pandemic and work closely to promote the government-to-government cooperation projects.

He said the government-to-government cooperation projects between China and the Philippines have been implemented smoothly so far, adding that major projects have resumed operation at over 80 percent capacity.

"The in-depth synergies of China's Belt and Road Initiative and the Build, Build, Build program have achieved fruitful results, contributing to the recovery of the Philippine economy and bringing more and more benefits to the peoples of the two countries," he added.

According to Huang, both sides are working closely to establish a "fast lane" for the movement of the key personnel involved in the projects to help the projects resume full capacity.

He expressed confidence in the Philippines' ability to build "an increasingly healthy and stable business environment that would exert a positive influence on the bilateral economic and trade cooperation in wide areas of mutual interest."

Huang voiced hope that more and more projects would be launched and implemented in the Philippines soon "so that the people would enjoy more tangible benefits created by the China-Philippines cooperation."

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York