Pic story: Chinese professor engaged in field of phosphorus chemical engineering

Zhong Benhe (C) discusses with her team member and students at the lab of Sichuan University in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 8, 2021. Zhong Benhe is an outstanding professor of Sichuan University and a doctoral supervisor of the School of Chemical Engineering. She has been engaged in theoretical research and engineering practice in the field of phosphorus chemical engineering for more than 60 years and has made important contributions to the development of phosphorus chemical industry in China. At the age of 83, Professor Zhong still works on the frontline of scientific research and teaching, in a hope to lead and support scientific innovation and industrial development in China's phosphorus chemical industry at a higher level. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)