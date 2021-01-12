Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jan 12, 2021
Pic story: Chinese professor engaged in field of phosphorus chemical engineering

(Xinhua)    15:06, January 12, 2021

Zhong Benhe (C) discusses with her team member and students at the lab of Sichuan University in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 8, 2021. Zhong Benhe is an outstanding professor of Sichuan University and a doctoral supervisor of the School of Chemical Engineering. She has been engaged in theoretical research and engineering practice in the field of phosphorus chemical engineering for more than 60 years and has made important contributions to the development of phosphorus chemical industry in China. At the age of 83, Professor Zhong still works on the frontline of scientific research and teaching, in a hope to lead and support scientific innovation and industrial development in China's phosphorus chemical industry at a higher level. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)


