A member of ship crew checks a passenger's body temperature before boarding at Xinhai Port in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 11, 2021. More people flock to Hainan to evade cold weather as air temperature dropped dramatically in most parts of China over the past few days. Intensified pandemic prevention and control measures including body temperature check and passenger information confirmation have been adopted at airports and seaports in Haikou. (Xinhua/Zhou Jiayi)