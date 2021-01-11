Delicate filigree inlays

Filigree inlays, also called refined metal crafts, are made of gold, silver and other materials inlaid with various kinds of precious stones, pearls, or woven patterns.

Deriving from the Spring and Autumn Period (770 B.C.-476 B.C.), it has a history of over 2,000 years.

Its manufacturing processes are complex.

Once a royal technique, filigree inlay was listed as one of the national intangible cultural heritage in 2008.