Old skill, new innovation: wickerwork

(People's Daily Online)    08:57, January 06, 2021

Zhou Shengfu is the inheritor of wickerwork in Linyi City, east China’s Shandong Province.

Having produced wickerwork for nearly 40 years, he can make more than 30 wicker crafts per day.

Different from traditional wickerwork, his innovative works are also practical. Zhou has also made large productions, like a wicker millstone that can rotate. He spent a whole year making a seismograph, and each little dragon on it took one month to complete.

Apart from the handicraft, he has also created a wicker costume, which was worn by the singer Zhang Xinwen to the stage of “Avenue of Stars”, a talent show produced by CCTV.

Keep innovating and keep challenging, Zhou carries forward wickerwork.

