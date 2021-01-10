Hong Kong reports 59 new COVID-19 cases

HONG KONG, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 59 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the highest in more than a week, taking its total tally to 9,211.

The new cases included 53 local infections, with 20 cases of unknown origin.

According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, 592 COVID-19 patients are currently being treated in public hospitals and the community treatment facility at AsiaWorld-Expo, and 39 patients are in critical condition.

A total of 153 people have die from the coronavirus epidemic in public hospitals so far.