N China city suspends public transport to stem COVID-19 resurgence

SHIJIAZHUANG, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Public transportation, including buses, subways and taxis, has been suspended indefinitely in the city of Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, local authorities said Saturday.

The move came after a recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Hebei. From last Saturday to 10 a.m. Friday, the province reported 127 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 183 asymptomatic ones.

All cases were registered in either Shijiazhuang or the city of Xingtai.

All residents in Shijiazhuang and Xingtai have been asked to stay at home for seven days after ongoing citywide nucleic acid testing is completed.

The two cities plan to complete nucleic acid testing for all residents before Saturday. Enditem