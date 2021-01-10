Chinese mainland reports 17 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 33 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, of whom 17 were locally transmitted and the rest arrived from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

Fourteen locally transmitted cases were reported in north China's Hebei Province and three in northeastern Liaoning, the commission said in its daily report.

A total of 16 new imported cases were reported, including seven in Shanghai, four in Liaoning, two in Guangdong, and one each in Jiangsu, Fujian, and Shandong.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, said the commission, adding that 19 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery on Friday.

By the end of Friday, a total of 4,391 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,110 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 281 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 87,364 by Friday, including 535 patients still receiving treatment, 16 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 82,195 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,634 had died as a result of the virus, according to the commission.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland on Friday, and 25,414 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Friday saw 38 asymptomatic cases newly reported, of whom 21 arrived from outside the mainland. On the same day, one imported asymptomatic case was re-categorized as confirmed case.

A total of 483 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of whom 253 arrived from outside the mainland.

By the end of Friday, 9,152 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 155 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 46 cases in the Macao SAR, and 825 cases, including seven deaths, in Taiwan.

A total of 8,307 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, 46 in the Macao SAR, and 714 in Taiwan.