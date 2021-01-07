Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jan 7, 2021
51 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases reported in China's Hebei

(Xinhua)    11:21, January 07, 2021

SHIJIAZHUANG, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's Hebei Province reported 51 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases and 69 asymptomatic cases on Wednesday, the provincial health commission said Thursday.

Among the confirmed cases, 50 were reported in the provincial capital of Shijiazhuang, and the other one in the city of Xingtai.

Two of the asymptomatic cases were reported in Xingtai and the others were all found in Shijiazhuang.

On Wednesday, the province also reported two new imported confirmed cases.

By Wednesday, there are 90 confirmed cases in hospitals in Hebei with five of them in severe condition. In total, Hebei has recorded 429 locally-transmitted confirmed cases and 36 imported cases.

There are 144 locally-transmitted asymptomatic cases and five imported asymptomatic cases under medical observation, the commission said.

