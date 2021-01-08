Anti-epidemic volunteers deliver supplies in Dalian Ocean University

Undated photo provided by Dalian Ocean University shows members of the university’s anti-epidemic volunteer team delivering supplies to students’ dormitory at the university in Dalian, northeast China’s Liaoning Province. In response to the recent outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the city, Dalian Ocean University closed the campus on Dec. 21, 2020. A total of 17 young people, with an average age of 19, joined the volunteer team, delivering food, necessities and epidemic prevention materials for teachers and students quarantined in the dorm area. They have delivered 12,219 meals for 5,109 teachers and students. (Dalian Ocean University/Handout via Xinhua)