Strong cold wave sweeps Beijing

(Xinhua)    13:46, January 06, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Beijing is experiencing a strong cold wave that started early Wednesday, with the high of the day at around minus 10 degrees Celsius.

The Chinese capital will see strong winds, according to the Beijing meteorological station.

Weather authorities of the city on Tuesday issued yellow alerts for continuous low temperatures and gales, forecasting the daily low in the city's plains to be lower than minus 12 degrees Celsius from Tuesday to Thursday.

Beijing has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system for low temperatures and gales, with red representing the most severe weather, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

