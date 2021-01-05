Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jan 5, 2021
Beijing strengthens anti-epidemic measures for public transport

(Xinhua)    09:57, January 05, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- Beijing has further laid out requirements for COVID-19 prevention and control in the public transport services, including taxis and road passenger transportation.

Taxis and ride-hailing cars in Beijing are not allowed to leave the city for regions classified as medium- and high-risk areas for COVID-19, said Wang Zhaorong, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport, at a press conference on Monday.

Road passenger lines and chartered bus transport services to medium- and high-risk areas have been suspended.

Authorities have also asked taxi companies in Beijing to strengthen anti-epidemic measures, including vehicle disinfection, ventilation and personnel protection. Newly employed drivers should have a negative nucleic acid test certificate issued within three days.

Meanwhile, 423,800 people in key business areas of Beijing's Shunyi District and their surrounding communities had been tested for COVID-19 as of 2 p.m. Monday. So far, 415,000 have received their nucleic acid test results with all testing negative, according to the press conference.

