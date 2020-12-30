Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Dec 30, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China issues yellow alert for cold wave

(Xinhua)    15:34, December 30, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's meteorological authority on Wednesday issued a yellow alert for a cold wave, as a strong cold front has been sweeping across most parts of central and eastern China.

From Wednesday to Thursday, temperatures in most southern parts of China are expected to drop by up to 12 degrees Celsius, said the National Meteorological Center (NMC).

The cold wave will bring gales to the aforementioned regions, parts of north China and areas along the Yangtze River and Huai River, according to the NMC.

The center advised the public to take precautions against the cold weather and strong winds.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe weather, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York