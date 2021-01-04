The world’s first 5G driverless tractor redefines the industry

The world’s first 5G driverless tractor, invented in Luoyang in June, 2020, has the potential to significantly change the world’s agricultural industry.

Its innovation includes the introduction of self-driving mode, 5G technology, and new energy (lithium battery). One of the big innovations lies in its in-wheel motor technology, which allows each wheel to independently adjust its direction, creating a shorter turning radius than traditional tractors, making it more flexible to control.

The tractor is mainly used to tow agricultural equipment for farm work.

Luoyang is a city with a profound historical heritage and rich industrial foundation, which can provide good working opportunities for young people and entrepreneurs.

China’s first tractor “Dongfanghong” was manufactured in Luoyang in 1958. Jia Dazhao, the technical R&D engineer from Luoyang Research Institute for Intelligent Agricultural Equipment Co., Ltd said: “Now we are stepping into the 14th Five-Year Plan period. We will carry forward the professional spirit and craftsmanship of our predecessors in the YTO Group, utilizing our high technology to strive for continued excellence.”

For more stories of Luoyang, the rising tech hub, check here: Embracing the sun: Luoyang, a rising tech hub in central China