Gigantic centralized PV project glitters in NE China

A huge centralized grid-connected photovoltaic (PV) project, covering 460 hectares, is now running in Wangqing county, Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture, northeast China's Jilin province.

The 1-billion-yuan (about 154.6 million dollar) project commenced in 2016 and was completed two years later. Being the largest of its kind in the province with a capacity of 130 MW, the PV project is able to generate 160 million kWh of electricity, bringing in 15 million yuan for poverty alleviation each year.