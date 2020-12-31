Chinese mainland reports 25 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland recorded 25 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, of which nine were locally transmitted and 16 from overseas, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

Five domestic cases were reported in Liaoning Province, two in Beijing and two in Heilongjiang Province.

Eight new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases were also recorded, while 267 asymptomatic patients remained under medical observation.

No COVID-19 deaths were registered on Wednesday. Meanwhile, 13 patients were discharged from hospital. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in China reached 87,052, and the death toll stood at 4,634.

The total number of confirmed infections in the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and the Taiwan region are as follows:

Hong Kong: 8,778 (7,722 recoveries, 147 deaths)

Macao: 46 (46 recoveries)

Taiwan: 797 (666 recoveries, 7 deaths)