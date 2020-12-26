Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Dec 26, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Africa CDC urges enhanced anti-coronavirus public health measures as New Year festivity begins

(Xinhua)    11:01, December 26, 2020

ADDIS ABABA, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) on Friday urged enhanced anti-COVID-19 public health measures as New Year festivities begin across the continent.

The continental disease control and prevention agency said African people who are celebrating Christmas and the imminent start of the new year 2021 should apply public health measures such as avoiding indoor mass gatherings and practice social distancing.

The Africa CDC also called on African people to consistently apply hand hygiene practices to prevent the overall transmission of COVID-19 including the new variants of the virus found in Nigeria and South Africa.

The Africa CDC noted one in five COVID-19 infections in the continent happen inside the house by people that are coming for a visit, making it all the more urgent to strictly follow public health measures.

Speaking during a virtual press conference on Thursday, the Africa CDC's director, John Nkengasong, said people should celebrate New Year festivity with care and safety at hand.

"Diligently following good public health practices can prevent a spike of COVID-19 cases in the next two months in the African continent," said the Africa CDC chief.

"COVID-19 is also damaging African economies and posing serious harm to lives and livelihoods across the continent. We need to follow good public health practices at this unprecedented time," he added.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York