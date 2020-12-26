Africa CDC urges enhanced anti-coronavirus public health measures as New Year festivity begins

ADDIS ABABA, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) on Friday urged enhanced anti-COVID-19 public health measures as New Year festivities begin across the continent.

The continental disease control and prevention agency said African people who are celebrating Christmas and the imminent start of the new year 2021 should apply public health measures such as avoiding indoor mass gatherings and practice social distancing.

The Africa CDC also called on African people to consistently apply hand hygiene practices to prevent the overall transmission of COVID-19 including the new variants of the virus found in Nigeria and South Africa.

The Africa CDC noted one in five COVID-19 infections in the continent happen inside the house by people that are coming for a visit, making it all the more urgent to strictly follow public health measures.

Speaking during a virtual press conference on Thursday, the Africa CDC's director, John Nkengasong, said people should celebrate New Year festivity with care and safety at hand.

"Diligently following good public health practices can prevent a spike of COVID-19 cases in the next two months in the African continent," said the Africa CDC chief.

"COVID-19 is also damaging African economies and posing serious harm to lives and livelihoods across the continent. We need to follow good public health practices at this unprecedented time," he added.