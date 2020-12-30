In pics: Beijing hutongs take on new look

Hutongs, or traditional alleys, are a golden name-card of Beijing’s culture and history. However, in the past people experienced little sense of happiness living in hutongs that were ramshackle and in need of restoration.

Thanks to projects such as street preservation, hutong beautification, toilet revolution and garbage classification, the traditional alleyways have taken on a new look, bringing convenience to local residents.

The photos of hutongs in Dongcheng district of Beijing, taken by People’s Daily Online, show the renovations and modernization the area has undergone thus far.