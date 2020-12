Community workers are seen on duty at the entrance of the Hongcheng Huayuan residential compound on Wangquan Street, Shunyi District, Beijing, capital of China, on Dec. 29, 2020. Beijing reported seven new locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to the Beijing municipal health commission. The seven patients, who live in the Shunyi District, are all close contacts of earlier reported cases. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)