An ARJ21 jetliner of One Two Three Airlines (OTT Airlines) heads for designated area before performing its first flight at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai, east China, Dec. 28, 2020. The ARJ21 is China's first turbo-fan regional passenger jetliner manufactured by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC). OTT Airlines, a subsidiary of China Eastern Airlines, is the last among seven airlines to officially operate ARJ21 jetliner in China. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)