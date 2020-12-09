Xinjiang to have new airport

URUMQI, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- An airport in Yutian, a remote county in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, is slated to open on Dec. 26, local authorities said.

The successful test flight completed at the airport on Monday proves the airport's ability to operate passenger aircraft, according to Li Yigang, who is in charge of the airport's construction project.

Yutian County is a major stopping off point on the ancient Silk Road. Located in Hotan Prefecture in southern Xinjiang, the county is more than 180 km away from the nearest airport in the city of Hotan.

The Yutian airport is expected to improve the transportation situation of the county and its surrounding areas in southern Xinjiang, providing faster travel for local residents.

Construction of the airport started in October 2019. It has a 3,200-meter runway, a 3,010-square-meter terminal building, facilities for air traffic control, and power and fuel supplies.

The airport is designed to handle 180,000 passengers and 400 tonnes of cargo and mail annually by 2025.

Xinjiang planned to build nine new airports during the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020). It is expected to be home to 30 airports by the middle of the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).