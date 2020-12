The city of Nyingchi is located in the southeast of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, in the middle and lower reaches of the Yarlung Tsangpo River. At an average altitude of 3,100 meters, it is the region with the lowest average altitude in Tibet.

Having a warm and humid climate, along with good ecology, Nyingchi is known for its unique and charming natural landscapes such as snow-capped mountains, pristine forests, alpine pastures and lakes.