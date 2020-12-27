Hong Kong reports 59 new COVID-19 cases, exceeding 8,500 in total

HONG KONG, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 59 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking its total tally to 8,540.

The new confirmed cases included 53 local infections, with 26 cases of unknown origin. There were also over 50 preliminary cases, according to a CHP press briefing.

Principal Medical and Health Officer of the CHP's Communicable Disease Branch Albert Au said the sample of a COVID-19 patient who arrived in Hong Kong on Dec. 11 from Britain was related to the new strain found in Britain.

The 18-year-old patient had been under quarantine since she arrived in Hong Kong and is receiving treatment in hospital, Au said.

According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, 921 COVID-19 patients are being treated in public hospitals and the community treatment facility at AsiaWorld-Expo, and 55 patients are in critical condition.