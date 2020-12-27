Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Dec 27, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Hong Kong reports 59 new COVID-19 cases, exceeding 8,500 in total

(Xinhua)    10:40, December 27, 2020
Hong Kong reports 59 new COVID-19 cases, exceeding 8,500 in total
People wearing masks wait to cross a street in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 26, 2020. Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 59 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking its total tally to 8,540. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

HONG KONG, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 59 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking its total tally to 8,540.

The new confirmed cases included 53 local infections, with 26 cases of unknown origin. There were also over 50 preliminary cases, according to a CHP press briefing.

Principal Medical and Health Officer of the CHP's Communicable Disease Branch Albert Au said the sample of a COVID-19 patient who arrived in Hong Kong on Dec. 11 from Britain was related to the new strain found in Britain.

The 18-year-old patient had been under quarantine since she arrived in Hong Kong and is receiving treatment in hospital, Au said.

According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, 921 COVID-19 patients are being treated in public hospitals and the community treatment facility at AsiaWorld-Expo, and 55 patients are in critical condition.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York