Chinese border city cleared of COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    16:19, December 25, 2020

HOHHOT, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- Manzhouli, a border city in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, was cleared of COVID-19 cases Friday, the regional health commission said.

The region saw its COVID-19 cases drop to zero as of 9 a.m. Friday, with the last confirmed case discharged from a hospital after recovery, according to the commission.

No new confirmed or suspected cases were reported in the city from 7 a.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday.

From Nov. 21 to Dec. 25, a total of 28 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been discharged from the hospital, with two asymptomatic cases released from medical observation in the city. A total of five people were still under quarantined observation.

