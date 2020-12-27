Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Dec 27, 2020
Intercity railway section linking Beijing airport with Xiongan New Area to be put into operation

(Xinhua)    10:37, December 27, 2020
Intercity railway section linking Beijing airport with Xiongan New Area to be put into operation
Aerial photo taken on Dec. 24, 2020 shows the waiting hall of the Xiongan Railway Station, which is along the railway linking Beijing and Xiongan New Area, in Xiongan, north China''s Hebei Province. The intercity railway section linking Beijing Daxing International Airport with Xiongan New Area will be officially put into operation on Sunday. Passengers can take high-speed trains from Beijing West Railway Station directly to Xiongan New Area with the shortest commuting time at 50 minutes. The travel time between the airport and Xiongan New Area will be shorten to 19 minutes. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

