Xiong’an Railway Station along Beijing-Xiong’an intercity railway nears completion

Xiong’an Railway Station, the largest newly-built railway station along the Beijing-Xiong’an intercity railway linking Xiong’an New Area in north China’s Hebei province with Beijing, is expected to be put into use by the end of this year, the WeChat account of China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (ID: chineserailways) reported on Nov. 23.

The Xiong’an Railway Station is undergoing comprehensive interior and exterior decoration, as various construction tasks on the Beijing-Xiong’an intercity railway have entered the “final sprint” phase.

With a total construction area of about 475,000 square meters and a height of 47.5 meters, Xiong’an Railway Station has five floors, 13 platforms and 23 lines.

The new railway station is located in the northeast of the urban area of Xiongxian county, a part of Xiong’an New Area.

Seen from above, the building resembles a dewdrop on a lotus leaf. Featuring blue gradients, the design of the Xiong’an Railway Station aims to depict “clear spring water rippling in a pond”, echoing the water culture of Xiong’an New Area.

Xiong’an Railway Station represents the first large-scale railway station in the country to be built using fair-faced concrete columns. All these columns were cast in one go, and were required to meet high standards in aspects such as flatness, finish, hole, and line.

In addition, smart approaches to construction were adopted in every link of the project. Through the application of advanced technologies in fields including cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), big data, artificial intelligence (AI), mobile Internet, and building information modeling (BIM) technology, the country aims to make Xiong’an Railway Station a world-class integrated modern transportation hub.

The Beijing-Xiong’an intercity railway is an important trunk line connecting Beijing’s urban area, Beijing’s Daxing International Airport and Xiong’an New Area. Upon completion, the railway is expected to further improve the high-speed railway network and structure of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, better meet the travel needs of people along the route and have a significant and far-reaching impact on the integrated and coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei.