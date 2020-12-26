Hong Kong reports 57 new COVID-19 cases, extends quarantine for overseas arrivals to 21 days

People wearing face masks are seen on the street in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 25, 2020. Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 57 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking its total tally to 8,481. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)

HONG KONG, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- Visitors who have been to places outside China over the past 21 days will be put in compulsory quarantine at designated hotels for 21 days upon arrival in Hong Kong, instead of 14 days as previously required, and those who have stayed in South Africa for more than two hours within 21 days will be banned from boarding flights to Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said Friday.

The government also said those who arrived in Hong Kong during Dec. 2-24 and have stayed in places outside China will have to take a test on Day 19 or 20 after arrival and remain in quarantine before test result comes out.

The new cases included 55 local infections, with 25 cases of unknown origin, according to a CHP press briefing. There were also about 50 preliminary cases.

Currently, 940 COVID-19 patients are being treated in public hospitals and the community treatment facility at AsiaWorld-Expo, and 54 patients are in critical condition.

The latest CHP data showed the total number of COVID-19 deaths rose by one to 136 in Hong Kong.