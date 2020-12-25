Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Dec 25, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's Dalian collects 2.13 mln samples for coronavirus testing

(Xinhua)    10:03, December 25, 2020

DALIAN, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- The city of Dalian in northeast China's Liaoning Province collected samples from some 2.13 million residents for coronavirus testing by 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to the provincial health commission.

Dalian launched citywide nucleic acid testing on Tuesday in the wake of new COVID-19 cases reported recently. The tests, which will cover all residents of the city, are likely to last for three days.

The daily testing capacity of the city has reached 2 million samples with the help of medical teams summoned from outside Dalian, the commission said.

Liaoning reported six locally transmitted cases between 3 p.m. and the end of Wednesday in Dalian. Three of these cases were previously diagnosed as asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, four more asymptomatic carriers were reported, three from Dalian and one from the provincial capital Shenyang.

As of Wednesday, Liaoning had reported a total of 302 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 66 of which were imported. So far, 287 patients have been discharged from hospital after recovery.

The province currently has 13 confirmed cases in hospital and 23 asymptomatic carriers receiving treatment under quarantine, according to the commission.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York