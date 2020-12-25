Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Dec 25, 2020
Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 2.57 mln mark: Africa CDC

(Xinhua)    09:47, December 25, 2020

ADDIS ABABA, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the African continent has reached 2,570,886 as of Thursday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Thursday.

The continental disease control and prevention agency said in a statement that the death toll from the pandemic stood at 60,882, while a total of 2,157,742 people infected with COVID-19 have recovered across the continent as of Thursday afternoon.

The most affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, and Ethiopia, figures from the Africa CDC showed.

South Africa currently has the most COVID-19 cases, which hit 954,258.

Morocco comes next with 423,214 confirmed COVID-19 cases, followed by Egypt with 127,972 confirmed cases and Ethiopia with 120,989 confirmed cases, the Africa CDC said.

