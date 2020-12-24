Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Dec 24, 2020
Development of unmanned technology in China

(Xinhua)    15:13, December 24, 2020

A customer scans his face to pay at a self-service supermarket in Xiong'an, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 10, 2019. With the development of new technologies such as the 5G, artificial intelligence and BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS), unmanned technology is injecting impetus into traditional industries as well as making people's life easier and more convenient in China, and bringing about profound innovation and transformation. From commerce, agriculture, transportation, industrial production to environmental protection, China has been embracing this emerging technology in various fields in recent years as it strives to promote high-quality development. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)


