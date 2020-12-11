Technology transfer center opens in China

A technology transfer center opened on Thursday in China, aiming to boost international cooperation on technology transfer under the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The SCO Member States Technology Transfer Center-China is located in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, covering an area of nearly 20,000 square meters. It is divided into zones for technology transfer and transformation, exhibition and cultural exchanges, innovations, and other services.

The center aims to build a new platform for international scientific and technological cooperation, as well as cultural, economic, and trade exchanges, according to the Qingdao government.

At the 19th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Member States of the SCO, held last Monday, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang called for leveraging the catalytic role of sci-tech innovation.

Within a sci-tech innovative action plan under the Belt and Road Initiative, China has already built five national-level technology transfer platforms by October 2020.

Zhao Jing, deputy director with the Department of International Cooperation, Ministry of Science and Technology, said China would actively foster international technology transfer and jointly seek new engines for economic growth upon the establishment of the center.