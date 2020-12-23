"1420: Nanjing to Beijing" cultural relics exhibition held in Nanjing

A visitor takes picture of items on display at the "1420: Nanjing to Beijing" cultural relics exhibition marking the 600th anniversary of moving capital of the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) in Nanjing, east China''s Jiangsu Province, Dec. 22, 2020. Orchestrated by the Nanjing Museum Administration, and featuring 340 pieces (sets) of selected cultural relics, the exhibition tells a story of how the Ming Dynasty moved its capital from Nanjing to Beijing exactly 600 years ago, and unveils the unique historical cultures in the two cities. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)