"Marquis of Haihun" relics park opens to public

NANCHANG, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- A relics park with an ancient cemetery housing the tomb of the Marquis of Haihun, the excavation of which was one of the most significant acrchaeological activities in the country in recent years, opened in east China on Wednesday.

The park, in Nanchang, capital of Jiangxi Province, took more than three years to plan, design, and build. Those planning to visit can make online reservations.

The park, built with an investment of 4 billion yuan (588.8 million U.S. dollars), is spread over 12 square km. A relics museum, a tourist center, and the first-phase project featuring the cemetery have been completed.

The museum will have four sections, displaying more than 1,200 relics unearthed from the cemetery. Several exhibits are being seen by the public for the first time.

Nanchang authorities will increase investment to help protect the tomb and launch other projects to develop local tourism.

The marquis tomb is one of the few imperial tombs not to have been looted and dates back to the Western Han Dynasty (206 B.C.- A.D.25 ).

The remains of Liu He, known as the Marquis of Haihun, were found in a coffin in an interior chamber following excavation which began in 2011. The remains were removed in January 2016 for further research.