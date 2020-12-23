Lorry drivers to have rapid coronavirus tests to unblock UK-France cross-channel trade

Photo taken on Dec. 22, 2020 shows the closed Port of Dover in Dover, Britain. Rapid turnaround lateral flow tests on lorry drivers with the help of the British military are expected as part of the measures to unblock cross-channel trade between Britain and France, British media reported Tuesday. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)

LONDON, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- Rapid turnaround lateral flow tests on lorry drivers with the help of the British military are expected as part of the measures to unblock cross-channel trade between Britain and France, British media reported Tuesday.

A deal to resume travel with France following a shutdown over the new coronavirus variant found in Britain could come later Tuesday, according to Sky News.

More than 1,500 hauliers are queuing in Kent in southeastern England after France closed its border with Britain for 48 hours, with no lorries or ferry passengers able to sail from the port of Dover.

Ian Wright, chief executive of the British Food and Drink Federation, warned that there could be fresh food shortages from next week in Britain.

While shoppers "need to have no concerns about food supplies over Christmas...impacts on local on-shelf availability of certain fresh foods look likely from next week," he told Sky News.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday that Britain and France are working to unblock the cross-channel trade "as fast as possible".

Johnson has said the disruption at Dover port will not affect the vast majority of food and medical supplies, adding that the British government has been preparing for such a situation for a while.

Johnson on Saturday announced the new Tier Four restrictions for London and other parts of England to combat an alarming surge in infections linked to the new virulent strain, which is about 70 percent more transmissible. British Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned that the new virus strain is "out of control" in Britain.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States are racing against time to develop coronavirus vaccines.