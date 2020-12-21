France to suspend all travel from UK for 48 hours

UK border control is seen at the Calais Port in France on Jan. 31, 2020. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

"Only unaccompanied freight will therefore be authorized. The flow of people or transport to the United Kingdom is not concerned," French television BFM TV reported, quoting officials from the Prime Minister's office.

PARIS, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- France is to suspend from Sunday midnight (Paris time) for 48 hours all travel from the United Kingdom, "including people related to the transport of goods, by road, air, sea or rail," the Prime Minister's Office announced following a cabinet meeting.

Earlier on Sunday, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock raised the prospect that London could be under lockdown for months as he has warned it will be "very difficult" to keep a virulent new strain of the coronavirus under control until vaccinations are rolled out.

On Saturday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the new tier four of coronavirus restrictions for London and other parts of England to combat an alarming surge in infections linked to a new virulent strain.

"New variant (of the virus) may be up to 70 percent more transmissible," Johnson noted.

A German government spokesperson announced on Sunday that Germany plans to limit travel possibilities with the UK and South Africa due to the new variant of the coronavirus.