Hong Kong reports 85 new COVID-19 cases, 8,237 in total

Pedestrians walk past a sign reminding people of wearing face masks and keeping social distancing on Lee Tung Avenue in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 21, 2020. Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 85 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking its total tally to 8,237. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)

HONG KONG, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 85 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking its total tally to 8,237.

The new confirmed cases included 78 local infections, with 27 cases of unknown origin, Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the CHP's Communicable Disease Branch, told a press briefing. There were also over 50 preliminary cases.

According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, 72 percent of the negative pressure beds have been utilized so far. Currently, 1,082 COVID-19 patients are being treated in public hospitals and the community treatment facility at AsiaWorld-Expo, and a total of 63 patients are in critical condition.

The government extended the remote-working arrangement for civil servants to Jan. 6, and schools and kindergartens continued to suspend classes till Jan. 10.

Besides, the police have escorted back the COVID-19 patient who fled away from a hospital on December 18. The hospital wards have enhanced patient management and surveillance, and security has also been enhanced with extra patrols deployed.