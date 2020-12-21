Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Dec 21, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Central China county detects coronavirus on imported frozen beef packaging

(Xinhua)    16:14, December 21, 2020

ZHENGZHOU, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- Samples collected from the packaging of a batch of imported frozen beef in Zhongmu County, central China's Henan Province, have tested positive for COVID-19, local health authorities said Monday.

The batch of beef weighing 49.48 tonnes was imported from Argentina and transported to the county on Saturday from east China's port city of Qingdao, according to the epidemic prevention and control headquarters in the provincial capital Zhengzhou.

Another sample collected from the interior wall of a shipping container also tested positive, according to the headquarters.

The products were not distributed in the market and have been sealed, said the headquarters.

Storage facilities, related vehicles and the surrounding environment have been disinfected, and an epidemiological investigation has also been launched, authorities said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York