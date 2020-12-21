Thailand reports record daily spike of COVID-19 cases

People are seen in the lockdown area near a seafood market in Samut Sakhon, Thailand, Dec. 20, 2020. Lockdown measures were imposed in Bangkok's neighboring province Samut Sakhon as 516 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a local seafood market as their origin were reported in the past 24 hours, according to a health official on Saturday. The infections were among a record daily caseload of 548 in the Asian country. (Xinhua)

BANGKOK, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- Lockdown measures were imposed in Bangkok's neighboring province Samut Sakhon as 516 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a local seafood market as their origin were reported in the past 24 hours, according to a health official on Saturday.

The infections were among a record daily caseload of 548 in the Asian country.

The infections detected in Samut Sakhon were mostly reported in migrant workers employed by the local fishing industry, Disease Control Department Director General Opas Kankawinphong told a press briefing.

According to the health official, the new cases in the province were connected to a 67-year-old Thai woman vendor at a local shrimp market. Three members of her family were earlier detected to be positive for the coronavirus infection.

The authorities on Saturday declared lockdown measures in Samut Sakhon province and imposed a travel ban to all local residents until Jan. 3 in order to contain the virus' spread.

Many more people in the coastal province, home to a large number of migrant workers, are yet to be tested.