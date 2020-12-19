Chinese mainland reports 3 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's National Health Commission said Saturday that it received reports of 17 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Friday, including three domestically transmitted cases and 14 imported ones.

Of the domestically transmitted cases, two were reported in Beijing and one in Liaoning, the commission said in its daily report.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai. No new deaths related to the disease were reported.

A total of 14 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Friday.

By the end of Friday, a total of 4,093 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 3,829 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 264 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 86,806 by Friday, including 307 patients still receiving treatment.

A total of 81,865 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,634 had died of the virus, according to the report.

There were five suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland as of Friday, and 6,739 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Friday also saw 16 newly reported asymptomatic cases on the mainland. On the same day, no asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed ones.

A total of 203 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, out of which 182 were imported cases, the commission said.

By the end of Friday, 7,969 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 129 deaths, had been reported in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 46 confirmed cases had been reported in Macao SAR, and 759 cases, including seven deaths, in Taiwan.

Altogether 6,628 COVID-19 patients in Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 46 had been discharged from hospitals in Macao SAR, and 619 in Taiwan.