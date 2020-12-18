Linxia brick carving: a traditional folk art

As one of the traditional folk arts in Linxia Hui autonomous prefecture, northwest China's Gansu province, Linxia brick carving was listed in 2006 as one of China's national intangible heritages.

Linxia brick carving skillfully integrates the art of painting and sculpting, mainly used for architectural decoration in areas such as shadow walls, corridors, walls and lintels.

In recent years, the local government and enterprises have paid attention to exploring and protecting the traditional skills of brick carving, strengthening the training of professional skills so the art of brick carving can be continuously passed on.