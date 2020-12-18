Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Dec 18, 2020
Peru authorizes resumption of clinical trials of Sinopharm vaccine

(Xinhua)    14:38, December 18, 2020

Passengers wear protective masks in the boarding area of international flights at the Jorge Chavez International Airport, in the constitutional province of Callao, Peru, on March 6, 2020. (Photo by Mariana Bazo/Xinhua)

"Finally we have scheduled a meeting with Sinopharm, having solved the problem of the suspension of the clinical trial we had in the country. The situation has already been clarified and that suspension has been lifted today," Mazzetti said Wednesday at a press conference held at the government headquarters.

LIMA, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Peruvian government has authorized the resumption of clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by the China National Pharmaceutical Group, or Sinopharm, after an "adverse event" in one of the volunteers was "clarified," said Health Minister Pilar Mazzetti.

Under the supervision of the National Institute of Health, the clinical trials of the Sinopharm vaccine, which began on Sept. 9, have recruited at least 11,700 volunteers in Peru.

