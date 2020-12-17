Bahrain approves Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine for use

A staff shows anti-COVID-19 human immunoglobulin at the booth of Sinopharm in the special area for public health and epidemic prevention during the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 5, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

MANAMA, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Bahrain's health regulator on Sunday announced it has officially approved the registration of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by the China National Pharmaceutical Group, or Sinopharm, according to Bahrain News Agency.

The National Health Regulatory Authority made the decision to approve and use the vaccine after thorough review and evaluation of the clinical trials data, the report said.

"Results from Phase III clinical trials showed an 86 percent efficacy rate, a 99 percent seroconversion rate of neutralizing antibody and 100 percent effectiveness in preventing moderate and severe cases of COVID-19, following testing on 42,299 volunteers," said the report.

Bahrain, which has participated in Phase III clinical trials of the vaccine in August, authorized the emergency use of Sinopharm's vaccine in November to cover those frontline professionals in contact with COVID-19 patients.