ECOSOC president says COVID-19 vaccines must be accessible to everyone, everywhere

UNITED NATIONS, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- COVID-19 vaccines must be viewed as "a global public good" and accessible to everyone and everywhere, the president of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) told journalists on Wednesday.

Speaking during a virtual press briefing, ECOSOC President Munir Akram said equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines will represent an "acid test" for the international community, while highlighting the importance of global cooperation and solidarity in beating back the disease.

Akram, who is Pakistan's ambassador to the UN, also highlighted the groundbreaking international collaboration working to achieve this goal, known as the COVAX Facility, but stated it ultimately is a question of political will whether the entire global population will receive vaccines.

"It is up to governments to be able to decide that they will allocate a portion of the vaccine production for other countries: for developing countries, for the vulnerable in developing countries," he said, responding to a journalist's question.

Akram also outlined objectives for the coming year, including plans for a facility to support infrastructure investment in developing countries, and forums to examine issues critical to recovery and achieving sustainable development.

ECOSOC is one of the UN's six main organs and promotes peace through international economic cooperation.