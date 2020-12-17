Ancient village shows utopia of Bulang ethnic group

With a long history, the Old Bulang Ethnicity Village of Wengji, located in Pu'er City's Jingmai Mountain in southwest China's Yunnan province, has maintained its authenticity, giving visitors a vibe of time-traveling to hundreds of years back.

The original culture of the Bulang ethnic group is well preserved and inherited, with beautiful natural scenery and prominent national characteristics.

Since 2007, projects concerning the protection of ancient villages and traditional dwellings have been carried out in the Old Bulang Ethnicity Village of Wengji, with a total investment of 22.3 million yuan (about $3.4 million).

Through the implementation of the projects, the living environment and conditions of the residents have been effectively improved, and at the same time the original features of the ancient village and traditional houses of ethnic minorities have been well protected.