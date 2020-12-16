South China's Qionghai prioritizes village development with distinctive features

Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, has introduced a new mechanism for the rural revitalization, as part of the efforts to realize the development of each village with its distinctive feature.

During the transformation of its villages, Qionghai highlights the historical background and cultural feature of each village in each town, so as to avoid homogeneous competition and put an end to disorderly development.

Many villages in Qionghai have been upgraded through this concept, including Beireng Village of Jiaji town, which is known as "the most beautiful leisure village in China,” Nanqiang Village of Boao town, which is positioned as an "art plus" village and Paigang Village, a picturesque fishing village.