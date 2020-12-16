Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Dec 16, 2020
South China's Qionghai prioritizes village development with distinctive features

(People's Daily Online)    16:47, December 16, 2020
Fishing boats rest at the ferry of Paigang Village, December 13. (Photo/Wang Xiaoxia)

Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, has introduced a new mechanism for the rural revitalization, as part of the efforts to realize the development of each village with its distinctive feature.

During the transformation of its villages, Qionghai highlights the historical background and cultural feature of each village in each town, so as to avoid homogeneous competition and put an end to disorderly development.

Many villages in Qionghai have been upgraded through this concept, including Beireng Village of Jiaji town, which is known as "the most beautiful leisure village in China,” Nanqiang Village of Boao town, which is positioned as an "art plus" village and Paigang Village, a picturesque fishing village. 


