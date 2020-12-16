Xi hails ties with Chile, Tanzania

President Xi Jinping (R) meets with his Chilean counterpart Sebastian Pinera in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, on Nov 17, 2018. (Photo/Xinhua)

President discusses cooperation on virus fight, development in talks with leaders

China is willing to provide a broader market and more development opportunities for Chile and other countries as it seeks reform and opening-up at a higher level, President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday in a phone conversation with his Chilean counterpart, Sebastian Pinera.

As China is fostering a new development paradigm with the domestic market as the mainstay and the domestic and international markets reinforcing each other, Xi called on the two countries to enhance the alignment of their development strategies and fully unleash the potential of an upgraded bilateral free trade agreement.

China is willing to make scientific and technological innovation and the digital economy new areas of bilateral cooperation and strengthen cooperation with Chile in COVID-19 vaccine research and use in order to provide necessary support for the country, Xi said.

He also called on the two countries to enhance communication and coordination on global issues such as sustainable development and climate change, and to jointly uphold multilateralism and free trade.

China hopes that Chile will continue to play a positive role in China-Latin American cooperation, Xi said.

Chile was the first continental Latin American country to establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China and this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The two leaders also exchanged congratulatory messages on the 50th anniversary and agreed to jointly push forward the in-depth development of the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.

Pinera praised the strategic progress that China has made in dealing with COVID-19 and resuming economic growth.

He said he believed that China will make greater contributions to improving global governance and better dealing with global challenges.

On Tuesday, Xi also held a phone conversation with Tanzanian President John Magufuli, who won reelection in late October.

Xi said that China will always be a reliable friend and comrade of Tanzania despite the changes in the international and regional situation, as China always considers the China-Tanzania relationship from a strategic and long-term perspective.

China supports more Chinese companies to invest in Tanzania, as well as the expansion of cooperation in areas including infrastructure construction and manufacturing, he said.

Magufuli said his country appreciates China's firm political support before and after the Tanzanian presidential election and will firmly support China's position on issues that concern China's core interests.