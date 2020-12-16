Xi calls for more splendid era of China-Chile ties

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that China and Chile should carry forward their traditional pioneering spirit and usher in a more splendid era of their comprehensive strategic partnership.

Xi made the remarks in a telephone conversation with his Chilean counterpart, Sebastian Pinera.

Xi pointed out that Chile is the first continental Latin American country to establish diplomatic relations with China, and the China-Chile relationship serves as a model of solidarity and win-win cooperation between China and Latin American countries.

Since the beginning of this year, the two countries, faced with the COVID-19 pandemic, have joined hands to fight the coronavirus and tackle challenges, which has demonstrated the profound friendship between the people of the two countries that features solidarity and mutual support, Xi said.

The two sides, he suggested, need to take stock of the development of their relations since they established diplomatic ties 50 years ago, carry forward their tradition of daring to take the lead, and push forward their comprehensive strategic partnership into a more splendid era.

China is fostering a new development pattern and promoting reform and opening up at a higher starting point, which will provide broader market and development opportunities for Chile and other countries around the world, Xi stressed.

He added that the two sides should enhance the synergy between their development strategies and fully unleash the upgrading potential of their free trade agreement.

China is ready to expand investment in Chile in agriculture, mining, infrastructure construction and other realms, and cultivate new growth areas of bilateral cooperation such as scientific and technological innovation and digital economy, Xi said, also calling for concerted efforts to deepen exchanges and cooperation in such fields as culture, education, health and tourism and at local levels.

He said China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Chile in vaccine development and use, and provide as much support and assistance as its capacity allows for Chile's fight against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, he suggested the two sides intensify communication and coordination on global issues such as sustainable development and climate change, and jointly uphold multilateralism and free trade.

He also voiced his hope that the Chilean side will continue to play a positive role in the overall cooperation between China and Latin America.

Pinera, for his part, said that over the past 50 years of diplomatic relations, friendship between the two sides has become stronger, their political mutual trust has been consolidated, and cooperation in various fields has achieved fruitful results.

Chile appreciates the important strategic achievements China has made on such fronts as fighting COVID-19 and restoring economic growth, he said, adding that Xi's recent announcement of China's new measures on its nationally determined contributions to address climate change has made new important contributions to the world.

The Chilean president said he is confident that China's formulation and implementation of the 14th Five-Year Plan will provide greater opportunities for Chile and the rest of the world.

Chile is willing to strengthen dialogue and cooperation with China, actively participate in cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, jointly safeguard a fair and free trade system, strengthen communication and coordination on major issues such as sustainable development and climate change, and work together to build a community with a shared future for mankind, he said.

Noting that China has an ancient civilization and a long-term strategic vision, Pinera said he believes China will make even greater contributions to improving global governance and responding more effectively to global challenges.

On the same day, the two heads of state also exchanged congratulatory messages on the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, and agreed to take the anniversary as a new starting point to jointly deepen and sustain the development of the China-Chile comprehensive strategic partnership.