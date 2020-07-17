Beijing pupils get letter from Chile's Pinera

Gao Chang, a fourth-grade pupil from a primary school in Beijing, received a special letter on Wednesday. It was from Chilean President Sebastian Pinera.

"I was very excited. As I read it, I felt as if Pinera was sitting with me, encouraging me to perfect my Spanish," Gao said of the letter that reached her, along with her classmates, at the Experimental Primary School of Beijing No 109 Middle School.

Indeed, Pinera's letter was addressed to all the pupils at the school, and was the president's response to their own letter to him in June. Gao was one of the children who penned the letter to the leader of the South American country.

In their letter to Pinera, which was written in Spanish and Chinese, the Chinese pupils called him their estimado abuelo, which means "respected grandpa".

The youngsters said they hope the friendship between China and Chile deepens, as this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the countries.

Pinera thanked them for their letter, saying he feels their love for the Spanish language and their interest in Chilean culture.

"I wish to express my congratulations for the efforts you make to learn Spanish. Spanish has become a global language and its learning will bring great opportunities for your personal and professional future," Pinera said.

"Likewise, I also encourage you to continue learning and perfecting Spanish, so that you can learn more about Chile and Latin America, bringing peoples from the two countries even closer."

The president said that although China and Chile are far apart, the connections between them are deepening every day in various fields, including education and with student exchanges.

Gao said Pinera's reply gave her more confidence and added motivation to learn Spanish. "Spanish is like a bridge, connecting between China and Chile. I will make more efforts to learn this language in the future," the girl said. "I hope that the friendship between China and Chile can last forever."

In the letter from the Chinese pupils, they wrote of how the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 had disrupted their normal lives. "While doctors, nurses and people from all walks of life are fighting the virus, we choose to stay at home with our parents and study from online platforms," they said in the letter.

'Spring will come'

The Chinese children also encouraged their Chilean friends, saying: "Although the outbreak makes us isolated from each other, it does not isolate love and hope.

"We want to tell our Chilean friends: Winter will pass and spring will come. Although we are thousands of miles away, our hearts are always bonded together. Keep being optimistic and confident, the virus will definitely be defeated!"

In his reply, Pinera said he is sincerely grateful for the pupils' support for the Chilean people in the difficult fight that "we are carrying out to combat the COVID-19 pandemic".

"Chile and the People's Republic of China have worked unremittingly together to overcome the consequences of the pandemic, reflecting the long and deep friendship between the two countries," the president said.